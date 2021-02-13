Private Advisory Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Private Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,228 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group comprises approximately 1.9% of Private Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Private Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $5,871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BABA. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Slow Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the third quarter valued at $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 125 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 40.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BABA shares. Citigroup raised their price target on Alibaba Group from $316.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Alibaba Group from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. HSBC lifted their price objective on Alibaba Group from $329.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Alibaba Group from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Alibaba Group in a report on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $321.55.

NYSE BABA traded down $1.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $267.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,355,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,663,059. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $246.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $268.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $169.95 and a 1 year high of $319.32. The company has a market capitalization of $724.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.43, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $22.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $19.25. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 22.56%. The business had revenue of $221.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $18.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

