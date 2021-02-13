Private Advisory Group LLC Purchases 30,783 Shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS)

Private Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS) by 57.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,091 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,783 shares during the period. Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF accounts for 2.1% of Private Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Private Advisory Group LLC owned about 1.44% of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF worth $6,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DWAS. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 102,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,716,000 after acquiring an additional 10,062 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $535,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 7,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF in the third quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 214,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,732,000 after purchasing an additional 6,753 shares during the period.

Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF stock traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $94.49. 43,567 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 93,089. Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.00 and a fifty-two week high of $96.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $82.23 and its 200-day moving average is $72.30.

