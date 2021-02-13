Private Advisory Group LLC Purchases 3,787 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Private Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,787 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Private Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Private Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New Potomac Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 4,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 7,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 3,222 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 3,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $106.63. The company had a trading volume of 3,924,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,617,097. The company has a 50 day moving average of $98.43 and a 200 day moving average of $82.87. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $47.52 and a 52-week high of $107.41.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

