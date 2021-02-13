Private Advisory Group LLC Raises Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Private Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 15.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,695 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,358 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 2.2% of Private Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Private Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IVV. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,604,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,686,374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,868 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,734,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,607,582,000 after purchasing an additional 542,107 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,269,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,779,090,000 after purchasing an additional 42,363 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 5,293,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,987,242,000 after acquiring an additional 25,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,156,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,936,893,000 after acquiring an additional 53,572 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $1.96 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $394.18. 1,945,922 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,301,085. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $220.28 and a fifty-two week high of $394.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $379.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $355.47.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

