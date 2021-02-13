Private Advisory Group LLC Sells 59,421 Shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP)

Private Advisory Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP) by 61.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,937 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,421 shares during the quarter. Invesco DWA Momentum ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Private Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Private Advisory Group LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF worth $3,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PDP. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 77.9% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF in the third quarter valued at $157,000.

Get Invesco DWA Momentum ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PDP traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $93.22. The stock had a trading volume of 48,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,825. Invesco DWA Momentum ETF has a 12 month low of $44.95 and a 12 month high of $93.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.08.

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

Read More: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.