Private Advisory Group LLC Sells 9,087 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Private Advisory Group LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 16.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,087 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for approximately 1.3% of Private Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Private Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $4,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Planning lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,186,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,204,854,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697,028 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,340,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $500,662,000 after buying an additional 669,303 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,705,046 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $144,810,000 after buying an additional 477,013 shares during the period. Truepoint Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 1,368,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $116,203,000 after buying an additional 82,351 shares during the period. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,126,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $95,682,000 after buying an additional 56,809 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $89.59. 2,297,396 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,112,458. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $85.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.81. Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $55.58 and a one year high of $99.72.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Featured Story: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.