Pro-Dex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDEX) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Pro-Dex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDEX) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 21,800 shares, an increase of 91.2% from the January 14th total of 11,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In related news, Director Nicholas John Swenson sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.60, for a total value of $792,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 95,613 shares in the company, valued at $3,786,274.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William James Farrell III sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.36, for a total value of $65,900.00. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 47,360 shares of company stock worth $1,793,421. Corporate insiders own 40.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Pro-Dex by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,889 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Pro-Dex by 771.7% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,949 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 3,496 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P raised its position in Pro-Dex by 11.4% in the third quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 35,371 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 3,626 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Pro-Dex by 148.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,300 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pro-Dex during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. 15.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:PDEX traded up $0.90 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.73. 37,375 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,554. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.71 and its 200-day moving average is $30.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.97 and a beta of 1.27. Pro-Dex has a one year low of $12.83 and a one year high of $42.60.

Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.27). Pro-Dex had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 33.84%.

Pro-Dex Company Profile

Pro-Dex, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures powered surgical instruments for medical device original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company offers autoclavable, battery-powered and electric, and multi-function surgical drivers and shavers that are primarily used in the orthopedic, thoracic, and maxocranial facial markets.

