Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCSA) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCSA) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a drop of 44.0% from the January 14th total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PCSA shares. Benchmark initiated coverage on Processa Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Processa Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Processa Pharmaceuticals stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCSA) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 74,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned 0.71% of Processa Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Shares of NASDAQ PCSA traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.40. The company had a trading volume of 53,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,759. Processa Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $3.40 and a 1 year high of $11.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Processa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter.

About Processa Pharmaceuticals

Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs for the unmet medical needs in the United States. Its lead product candidate is PCS499, an oral tablet that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of necrobiosis lipoidica, a chronic disfiguring condition.

