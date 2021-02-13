Profile Utility Token (PUT) Hits Market Cap of $254,092.64

Profile Utility Token (CURRENCY:PUT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 13th. One Profile Utility Token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0056 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges. Profile Utility Token has a market cap of $254,092.64 and approximately $63.00 worth of Profile Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Profile Utility Token has traded 82.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Profile Utility Token alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,472.06 or 0.99992908 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.32 or 0.00042793 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 25.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00005840 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.96 or 0.00077861 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000224 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002114 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000230 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002871 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded up 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.72 or 0.00016258 BTC.

About Profile Utility Token

Profile Utility Token (CRYPTO:PUT) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Profile Utility Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 45,289,804 tokens. The official website for Profile Utility Token is www.robin8put.org . The Reddit community for Profile Utility Token is /r/Robin8Put . Profile Utility Token’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PutinCoin was created as a virtual tribute to Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin. PUT is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency that allows users to mine with computational power or to stake through available balance. “

Profile Utility Token Token Trading

Profile Utility Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Profile Utility Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Profile Utility Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Profile Utility Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Profile Utility Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Profile Utility Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.