Profound Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:PROF) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.27 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Profound Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:PROF) will report earnings per share of ($0.27) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Profound Medical’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.22) and the lowest is ($0.36). Profound Medical reported earnings per share of ($0.33) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Profound Medical will report full-year earnings of ($1.14) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.26) to ($1.07). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.53) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.83) to $0.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Profound Medical.

Get Profound Medical alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Profound Medical from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on Profound Medical from $27.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners lifted their price objective on Profound Medical from $20.25 to $28.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.45.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Profound Medical by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 56,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 14,258 shares in the last quarter. Blackcrane Capital LLC raised its holdings in Profound Medical by 73.6% in the fourth quarter. Blackcrane Capital LLC now owns 341,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,029,000 after purchasing an additional 144,843 shares in the last quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Profound Medical by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 126,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,611,000 after acquiring an additional 5,370 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Profound Medical by 2,910.0% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 301,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,193,000 after acquiring an additional 291,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Profound Medical during the fourth quarter worth about $310,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PROF stock traded down $0.37 on Friday, hitting $26.20. The stock had a trading volume of 47,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,535. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.11. The company has a market cap of $529.48 million, a PE ratio of -22.39 and a beta of 1.45. Profound Medical has a one year low of $6.53 and a one year high of $28.97.

Profound Medical Company Profile

Profound Medical Corp. operates as a medical technology company develops magnetic resonance guided ablation procedures for treatment of prostate disease, uterine fibroids, and palliative pain treatment in Canada, Germany, and Finland. Its lead product TULSA-PRO system used for magnetic resonance imaging scanner in hospitals and treatment facilities.

Featured Story: What is a Derivative?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Profound Medical (PROF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Profound Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Profound Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.