Progressive Investment Management Corp Grows Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Progressive Investment Management Corp boosted its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 44,819 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the quarter. salesforce.com comprises 3.6% of Progressive Investment Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Progressive Investment Management Corp’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $9,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 14.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,671,306 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $10,472,833,000 after purchasing an additional 5,236,449 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,492,164 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,779,881,000 after purchasing an additional 599,727 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 10.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,206,616 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,067,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118,889 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 2.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,348,295 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,846,774,000 after purchasing an additional 181,355 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 4.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,909,370 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,233,823,000 after purchasing an additional 225,542 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Amy E. Weaver sold 8,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.52, for a total transaction of $2,077,503.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,403,681.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.35, for a total transaction of $42,977.45. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,090,826.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 83,092 shares of company stock valued at $19,114,755. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRM opened at $240.37 on Friday. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52-week low of $115.29 and a 52-week high of $284.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $224.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $234.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.94 billion, a PE ratio of 62.76, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.99. salesforce.com had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The company had revenue of $5.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 99.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

CRM has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group set a $325.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $285.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $275.00 to $270.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Loop Capital raised shares of salesforce.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $225.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $320.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $263.72.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

