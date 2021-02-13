Project Pai (PAI) Trading Up 90.2% Over Last 7 Days

Project Pai (CURRENCY:PAI) traded up 25.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 13th. Project Pai has a total market cap of $24.91 million and $1.09 million worth of Project Pai was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Project Pai token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0166 or 0.00000035 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Project Pai has traded up 90.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002132 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0977 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000011 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded up 26.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Amoveo (VEO) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $78.27 or 0.00167063 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Smartshare (SSP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 34.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About Project Pai

Project Pai (CRYPTO:PAI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Project Pai’s total supply is 1,729,478,869 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,503,786,331 tokens. The official message board for Project Pai is medium.com/project-pai . Project Pai’s official Twitter account is @projectpai and its Facebook page is accessible here . Project Pai’s official website is projectpai.com . The Reddit community for Project Pai is /r/ProjectPai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Project PAI is developing an open-source, blockchain-based platform designed to allow everyone to create, manage, and use their own Personal Artificial Intelligence (PAI). The PAI Blockchain Protocol (PAI blockchain) enables a decentralized AI economy where application developers can create products and services that will be beneficial to the PAI ecosystem and users can contribute their PAI data to improve and enhance the platform’s AI neural network. In addition, companies and developers can easily create their own token on top of the PAI blockchain to facilitate interaction and transactions in their own unique experiences. PAI is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Sha256 algorithm. “

Project Pai Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project Pai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Project Pai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Project Pai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

