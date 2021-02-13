Project-X (NANOX) Market Cap Tops $1,356.32

Project-X (CURRENCY:NANOX) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 13th. Project-X has a total market cap of $1,356.32 and approximately $2.00 worth of Project-X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Project-X coin can now be bought for about $17,330.03 or 0.36600001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Project-X has traded down 12.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002114 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001278 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.14 or 0.00059420 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $129.04 or 0.00272517 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.13 or 0.00088969 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.13 or 0.00086863 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.87 or 0.00088422 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.91 or 0.00063165 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,340.13 or 0.95755661 BTC.

Project-X Profile

Project-X’s total supply is 1 coins.

