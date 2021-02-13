Promotora y Operadora de Infraestructura, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:PUODY) Stock Price Up 1.9%

Promotora y Operadora de Infraestructura, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:PUODY)’s share price rose 1.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $147.50 and last traded at $147.50. Approximately 2 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 192 shares. The stock had previously closed at $144.75.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $162.27 and a 200-day moving average of $152.84.

About Promotora y Operadora de Infraestructura, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:PUODY)

Promotora y Operadora de Infraestructura, S. A. B. de C. V. engages in the construction, operation, maintenance, financing, and promotion of infrastructure projects in Mexico. Its projects include heavy construction projects, such as highways, ports, tunnels, dams, bridges, airports, and train stations; industrial construction projects comprising petrochemical, industrial, residual water treatment, and energy generating plants; and urban construction projects, such as parking lots, museums, parks, education centers, buildings, water systems, public transportation systems, sanitary landfills, hospitals, and other health institutions.

