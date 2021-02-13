Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PSAC) Short Interest Down 43.6% in January

Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PSAC) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 84,300 shares, a decrease of 43.6% from the January 14th total of 149,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,460,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PSAC. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Property Solutions Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Property Solutions Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in Property Solutions Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $168,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. purchased a new position in Property Solutions Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $235,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in Property Solutions Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $350,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.81% of the company’s stock.

PSAC stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.58. The stock had a trading volume of 1,206,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,336,526. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.82. Property Solutions Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.65 and a 52-week high of $20.75.

Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. intends to enter a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more target businesses that service the real estate industry. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

