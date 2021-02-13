ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $7.32

ProPhase Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPH)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.32 and traded as high as $10.69. ProPhase Labs shares last traded at $10.45, with a volume of 69,961 shares traded.

Several analysts recently commented on PRPH shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of ProPhase Labs from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Dawson James assumed coverage on shares of ProPhase Labs in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.78 and a 200-day moving average of $7.32. The company has a current ratio of 8.35, a quick ratio of 7.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.84 million for the quarter. ProPhase Labs had a negative return on equity of 15.95% and a negative net margin of 12.92%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ProPhase Labs stock. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in ProPhase Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPH) by 14.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,476 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,870 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.31% of ProPhase Labs worth $426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

ProPhase Labs Company Profile (NASDAQ:PRPH)

ProPhase Labs, Inc engages in the research, development, manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of over-the-counter (OTC) consumer healthcare products and dietary supplements in the United States. It offers a range of OTC dietary supplements, including Legendz XL for sexual health; Triple Edge XL, an energy booster and testosterone support product; and Super ProstaFlow+ a supplement to support prostate and urinary health under the TK Supplements brand.

