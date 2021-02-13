PropTech Investment Co. II (OTCMKTS:PTICU) Shares Up 0.5%

PropTech Investment Co. II (OTCMKTS:PTICU) shot up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $11.14 and last traded at $11.05. 208,942 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 214% from the average session volume of 66,570 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.00.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.66.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PTICU. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of PropTech Investment Co. II in the fourth quarter worth approximately $15,050,000. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PropTech Investment Co. II in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,314,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of PropTech Investment Co. II in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,784,000. Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in PropTech Investment Co. II during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,882,000. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new position in PropTech Investment Co. II during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,904,000.

Proptech Investment Corporation II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Wilson, Wyoming.

