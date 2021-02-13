Prosper Price Tops $2.62 on Top Exchanges (PROS)

Prosper (CURRENCY:PROS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 13th. One Prosper token can currently be bought for approximately $2.62 or 0.00005563 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Prosper has a total market cap of $11.74 million and approximately $2.81 million worth of Prosper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Prosper has traded up 3.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002122 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001278 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.67 or 0.00060799 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $131.84 or 0.00279588 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46.11 or 0.00097789 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.33 or 0.00081289 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.19 or 0.00089482 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46,156.84 or 0.97885145 BTC.

Prosper’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,474,804 tokens.

Prosper can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prosper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prosper should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Prosper using one of the exchanges listed above.

