Prosper (PROS) Hits Market Cap of $13.26 Million

Prosper (CURRENCY:PROS) traded up 15.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 13th. Prosper has a market cap of $13.26 million and approximately $3.27 million worth of Prosper was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Prosper token can currently be purchased for $2.96 or 0.00006257 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Prosper has traded up 12.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002114 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001278 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.14 or 0.00059420 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $129.04 or 0.00272517 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.13 or 0.00088969 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.13 or 0.00086863 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.87 or 0.00088422 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.91 or 0.00063165 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45,340.13 or 0.95755661 BTC.

About Prosper

Prosper’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,474,804 tokens.

