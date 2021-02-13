Protagenic Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:PTIX) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.54

Protagenic Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PTIX)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.54 and traded as high as $4.16. Protagenic Therapeutics shares last traded at $4.15, with a volume of 405 shares.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $42.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.84 and a beta of -4.05.

About Protagenic Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:PTIX)

Protagenic Therapeutics, Inc engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics to treat central nervous system disorders. Its lead drug candidate is PT00114, which is in clinical proof-of-concept studies for the treatment-resistant depression and/or post-traumatic stress disorder. The company is based in New York, New York.

