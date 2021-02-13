Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 505,600 shares, a growth of 79.5% from the January 14th total of 281,700 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 265,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLX. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Protalix BioTherapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 45,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 11,200 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in Protalix BioTherapeutics by 8.5% during the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 204,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 16,019 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $173,000. 14.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PLX stock traded down $0.89 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,635,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 661,225. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.62. The firm has a market cap of $163.35 million, a P/E ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 2.87. Protalix BioTherapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.04 and a 1 year high of $7.02.

Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of recombinant therapeutic proteins based on its proprietary ProCellEx plant cell-based protein expression system in Israel, Brazil, rest of Latin America, and internationally. The company offers Elelyso, a plant cell expressed recombinant glucocerebrosidase enzyme for the treatment of Gaucher disease.

