Proton (XPR) Reaches Market Capitalization of $24.92 Million

Proton (CURRENCY:XPR) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. One Proton token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0060 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges. Proton has a market capitalization of $24.92 million and $1.32 million worth of Proton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Proton has traded 0% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Proton alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.18 or 0.00066352 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $496.85 or 0.01057297 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00006975 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.74 or 0.00054782 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00004998 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,639.52 or 0.05616951 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.60 or 0.00026813 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.92 or 0.00018984 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002131 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0894 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Proton Profile

Proton is a token. Its genesis date was October 2nd, 2018. Proton’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,145,207,867 tokens. Proton’s official message board is medium.com/protonchain/proton-xid-915bda660817 . Proton’s official Twitter account is @Permian_ . The official website for Proton is www.protonchain.com

Buying and Selling Proton

Proton can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proton directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Proton should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Proton using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Proton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Proton and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.