Public Joint-Stock Company Federal Hydro-Generating Company – RusHydro (OTCMKTS:RSHYY) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.97

Public Joint-Stock Company Federal Hydro-Generating Company – RusHydro (OTCMKTS:RSHYY) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.97 and traded as high as $1.03. Public Joint-Stock Company Federal Hydro-Generating Company – RusHydro shares last traded at $1.03, with a volume of 525 shares changing hands.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.02 and its 200 day moving average is $0.97.

Public Joint-Stock Company Federal Hydro-Generating Company – RusHydro Company Profile (OTCMKTS:RSHYY)

Public Joint-Stock Company Federal Hydro-Generating Company – RusHydro, together with its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity and heat energy in Russia. It generates power through approximately 60 renewable energy source facilities, including hydropower, wind power, and geo-thermal.

