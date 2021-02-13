Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom (OTCMKTS:OGZPY) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $5.82

Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom (OTCMKTS:OGZPY)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.82 and traded as high as $6.15. Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom shares last traded at $6.12, with a volume of 842,531 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on OGZPY shares. VTB Capital raised shares of Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. HSBC raised shares of Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.75.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $72.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -87.43 and a beta of 1.10.

Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom (OTCMKTS:OGZPY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The energy company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $18.97 billion for the quarter. Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom had a negative net margin of 0.73% and a negative return on equity of 0.32%.

Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Company Profile (OTCMKTS:OGZPY)

Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom, an integrated energy company, engages in the geological exploration, production, processing, storage, transportation, and sale of gas, gas condensates, and oil in Russia and internationally. The company operates through Production of Gas, Transportation of Gas, Distribution of Gas, Gas Storage, Production of Crude Oil and Gas Condensate, Refining, and Electric and Heat Energy Generation and Sales segments.

