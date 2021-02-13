PUBLISH Price Reaches $0.0078 on Exchanges (NEWS)

PUBLISH (CURRENCY:NEWS) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 13th. In the last week, PUBLISH has traded 8.6% higher against the US dollar. PUBLISH has a market capitalization of $1.55 million and $141,032.00 worth of PUBLISH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PUBLISH coin can now be purchased for about $0.0078 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.78 or 0.00073435 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $495.72 or 0.01046582 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00007071 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.80 or 0.00056575 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00004957 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,591.33 or 0.05470901 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.28 or 0.00025934 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.01 or 0.00019030 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0900 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002115 BTC.

PUBLISH (CRYPTO:NEWS) is a coin. It launched on October 18th, 2020. PUBLISH’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 199,387,431 coins. PUBLISH’s official website is publishprotocol.io . The official message board for PUBLISH is medium.com/publishprotocol . The Reddit community for PUBLISH is /r/PublishProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoNewsNet is a Crypto-news platform. It provides users with information related to the Cryptosphere. NewsTokens, formerly CryptoNewsNet (NEWS), is the ERC-20 Ethereum-based native token of the CryptoNewsNet platform. CryptoNewsNet plans to expand the news site to have more features including the following: NFT Reward system that will be distributed to people that share and post most content. A membership that will include exclusive content such as podcasts and articles not on the main site. “

PUBLISH can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PUBLISH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PUBLISH should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PUBLISH using one of the exchanges listed above.

