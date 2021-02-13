PumaPay (PMA) Price Hits $0.0006 on Top Exchanges

PumaPay (CURRENCY:PMA) traded up 14.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. One PumaPay token can now be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, PumaPay has traded 47.2% higher against the dollar. PumaPay has a market cap of $16.57 million and $220,956.00 worth of PumaPay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get PumaPay alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.58 or 0.00074984 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $498.16 or 0.01049855 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00007152 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.08 or 0.00057077 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00004983 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,587.50 or 0.05453035 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.32 or 0.00025956 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.16 or 0.00019312 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0903 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002111 BTC.

PumaPay Token Profile

PumaPay is a token. It launched on May 8th, 2018. PumaPay’s total supply is 78,042,956,829 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,576,432,231 tokens. The official message board for PumaPay is blog.pumapay.io . PumaPay’s official Twitter account is @PumaPay and its Facebook page is accessible here . PumaPay’s official website is pumapay.io . The Reddit community for PumaPay is /r/PumaPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “PumaPay's open-source Pull Payment Protocol is a comprehensive blockchain solution which offers robust payment mechanisms far more credible, efficient, flexible, cost-effective, and scalable than current implementations (credit cards). Unlike today's payment methods, which include credit cards and virtual coins like Bitcoin, the Pull Payment Protocol was designed from the ground up specifically to overcome existing hurdles and offers a set of tools developed to facilitate onboarding processes for both businesses and individuals. “

PumaPay Token Trading

PumaPay can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PumaPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PumaPay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PumaPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PumaPay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PumaPay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.