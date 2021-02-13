PumaPay Price Tops $0.0005 on Exchanges (PMA)

PumaPay (CURRENCY:PMA) traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 13th. PumaPay has a total market cap of $15.35 million and $283,388.00 worth of PumaPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PumaPay token can currently be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, PumaPay has traded up 36.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About PumaPay

PumaPay (PMA) is a token. Its genesis date was May 8th, 2018. PumaPay’s total supply is 78,042,956,829 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,576,432,231 tokens. PumaPay’s official message board is blog.pumapay.io . The Reddit community for PumaPay is /r/PumaPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PumaPay’s official Twitter account is @PumaPay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PumaPay is pumapay.io

According to CryptoCompare, “PumaPay's open-source Pull Payment Protocol is a comprehensive blockchain solution which offers robust payment mechanisms far more credible, efficient, flexible, cost-effective, and scalable than current implementations (credit cards). Unlike today's payment methods, which include credit cards and virtual coins like Bitcoin, the Pull Payment Protocol was designed from the ground up specifically to overcome existing hurdles and offers a set of tools developed to facilitate onboarding processes for both businesses and individuals. “

Buying and Selling PumaPay

