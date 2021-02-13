Pundi X Price Up 118% Over Last Week (NPXS)

Pundi X (CURRENCY:NPXS) traded down 5.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. One Pundi X token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Pundi X has traded up 118% against the US dollar. Pundi X has a market cap of $233.83 million and $74.64 million worth of Pundi X was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.58 or 0.00070608 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $496.44 or 0.01043826 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00007291 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.18 or 0.00057144 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00004847 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,587.25 or 0.05440037 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.43 or 0.00026136 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.62 or 0.00018133 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0906 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002105 BTC.

About Pundi X

Pundi X is a token. It launched on March 8th, 2018. Pundi X’s total supply is 258,498,693,019 tokens and its circulating supply is 235,514,908,115 tokens. The official message board for Pundi X is medium.com/pundix . The official website for Pundi X is pundix.com . Pundi X’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pundi X is a payment platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to ease the cryptocurrency payments or transactions. The platform will feature retail intelligence, inventory management, order management, marketing, loyalty programs and transactions through mobile wallets and bank cards. Furthermore, the Pundi X will reward the global brand retailers for facilitating their customers to complete transactions via Pundi X POS devices. The Pundi X token (NPXS) is an ERC-20 that will be used to reward the retailers and as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Pundi X Token Trading

Pundi X can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pundi X should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pundi X using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

