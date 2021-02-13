Purple Biotech Ltd. (NASDAQ:PPBT) Short Interest Up 82.6% in January

Purple Biotech Ltd. (NASDAQ:PPBT) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 185,700 shares, an increase of 82.6% from the January 14th total of 101,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 714,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Purple Biotech stock. Washington Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Purple Biotech Ltd. (NASDAQ:PPBT) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 16,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000. Washington Trust Bank owned about 0.10% of Purple Biotech at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PPBT traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.94. 807,602 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,349,734. The stock has a market cap of $93.41 million, a PE ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 2.33. Purple Biotech has a 12 month low of $2.20 and a 12 month high of $14.40.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Purple Biotech in a report on Thursday, December 31st.

About Purple Biotech

Purple Biotech Ltd., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various pharmaceutical drugs. It operates through two segments, Oncology, and Pain and Hypertension. The company's marketed products include Consensi, a fixed-dose combination of celecoxib and amlodipine besylate for the simultaneous treatment of osteoarthritis pain and hypertension in the United States, as well as in China and South Korea.

