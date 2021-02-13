Purplebricks Group (LON:PURP) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $98.04

Purplebricks Group plc (LON:PURP)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $98.04 and traded as low as $93.00. Purplebricks Group shares last traded at $93.30, with a volume of 93,497 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 145 ($1.89) target price on shares of Purplebricks Group in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 145 ($1.89) price objective on shares of Purplebricks Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 96.75 ($1.26).

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 98.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 77.36. The company has a market capitalization of £286.25 million and a PE ratio of 311.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.77.

Purplebricks Group plc engages in the real estate agency business in the United Kingdom. It provides services relating to the sale and letting of properties. The company also combines local property experts and technologies to make the process of selling, buying, or letting a property more convenient, transparent, and cost effective under the Purplebricks brand name.

