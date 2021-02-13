PutinCoin (PUT) Price Hits $0.0000

PutinCoin (CURRENCY:PUT) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. PutinCoin has a market cap of $56,273.86 and approximately $1,438.00 worth of PutinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PutinCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, PutinCoin has traded up 22.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get PutinCoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47,348.32 or 0.99996829 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.89 or 0.00042011 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 28.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00005967 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35.85 or 0.00075705 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000216 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002092 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000233 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002871 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.69 or 0.00014132 BTC.

PutinCoin Profile

PutinCoin (PUT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 22nd, 2017. PutinCoin’s total supply is 1,188,750,832 coins. The Reddit community for PutinCoin is /r/PutinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PutinCoin’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here . PutinCoin’s official message board is putincoin.org/forum . The official website for PutinCoin is putincoin.org

Buying and Selling PutinCoin

PutinCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PutinCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PutinCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PutinCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PutinCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PutinCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.