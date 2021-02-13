Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM) Plans Dividend of $0.03

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM) declared a dividend on Saturday, February 13th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.032 per share on Monday, March 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 22nd.

Shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust stock opened at $8.36 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.88. Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust has a 52 week low of $5.92 and a 52 week high of $8.44.

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of tax-exempt municipal securities, including high-yield securities that are rated below investment grade.

