Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM) Short Interest Update

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, a decline of 52.1% from the January 14th total of 16,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 144,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
PIM stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.27. 106,729 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 138,273. Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust has a 1-year low of $3.32 and a 1-year high of $4.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.15.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be paid a $0.022 dividend. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 23rd.
Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust Company Profile
Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.
