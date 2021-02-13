Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM) Short Interest Update

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, a decline of 52.1% from the January 14th total of 16,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 144,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

PIM stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.27. 106,729 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 138,273. Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust has a 1-year low of $3.32 and a 1-year high of $4.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.15.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be paid a $0.022 dividend. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 23rd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PIM. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $537,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 517,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after acquiring an additional 105,091 shares during the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust by 56.6% in the 3rd quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 197,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after acquiring an additional 71,263 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $199,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.98% of the company’s stock.

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust Company Profile

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

