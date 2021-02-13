PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-two brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $91.00.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PVH shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of PVH from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. CL King cut shares of PVH from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of PVH from $87.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of PVH from $92.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of PVH from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th.

In related news, CEO Emanuel Chirico sold 378,622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.47, for a total transaction of $34,253,932.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP David F. Kozel sold 5,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.46, for a total transaction of $472,376.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 454,181 shares of company stock valued at $41,467,269. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in PVH during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in PVH during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Infini Master Fund bought a new position in PVH during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in PVH by 85.1% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 411 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in PVH during the third quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.70% of the company’s stock.

PVH opened at $96.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $96.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.64. PVH has a twelve month low of $28.40 and a twelve month high of $108.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.99 and a beta of 2.33.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 1st. The textile maker reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $1.08. PVH had a negative net margin of 14.99% and a positive return on equity of 0.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that PVH will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, outerwear, luggage products, swimwear, swim products, handbags, accessories, footwear, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, bath products, cosmetics, furnishings, small leather goods, accessories, and other products.

