Pylon Network Achieves Market Cap of $481,026.76 (PYLNT)

Pylon Network (CURRENCY:PYLNT) traded up 54% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 13th. One Pylon Network token can now be purchased for approximately $0.83 or 0.00001750 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Pylon Network has traded 4.8% lower against the dollar. Pylon Network has a market capitalization of $481,026.76 and $47.00 worth of Pylon Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.33 or 0.00064218 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $509.71 or 0.01079156 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 19.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00007275 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.18 or 0.00055423 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00005106 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,670.79 or 0.05654599 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.78 or 0.00027058 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.08 or 0.00019228 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.39 or 0.00034696 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002121 BTC.

Pylon Network Token Profile

Pylon Network (CRYPTO:PYLNT) is a token. Pylon Network’s total supply is 633,858 tokens and its circulating supply is 582,010 tokens. Pylon Network’s official Twitter account is @KlenergyTech and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pylon Network’s official website is pylon-network.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Pylon Network aims to build an open, renewable energy exchange community, which will provide the energy markets with the signals and financial incentives that current energy policies and governance systems, are failing, or delaying to provide. The Pylon Network will use the blockchain technology and smart contracts to allow the network users to exchange green energy, bought directly from the RES (Renewable Energy Source) producer and without need for intervention of intermediaries throughout the process. Pylon Network token (PYLNT) is an ERC-20 will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Pylon Network

Pylon Network can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pylon Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pylon Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pylon Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

