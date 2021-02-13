Pyrk Hits Market Capitalization of $262,701.84 (PYRK)

Pyrk (CURRENCY:PYRK) traded 28% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 13th. Pyrk has a total market capitalization of $262,701.84 and $8,199.00 worth of Pyrk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pyrk coin can currently be purchased for $0.0166 or 0.00000035 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Pyrk has traded 44.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002103 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001313 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.99 or 0.00060906 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $131.76 or 0.00276854 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.98 or 0.00090303 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.99 or 0.00088231 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.05 or 0.00088352 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46,605.55 or 0.97926561 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.94 or 0.00062907 BTC.

About Pyrk

Pyrk’s total supply is 15,781,994 coins. The official website for Pyrk is www.pyrk.org . The official message board for Pyrk is forum.pyrk.org

Buying and Selling Pyrk

Pyrk can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pyrk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pyrk should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pyrk using one of the exchanges listed above.

