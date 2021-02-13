Q DAO Governance token v1.0 Price Reaches $1.26 (QDAO)

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 (CURRENCY:QDAO) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 13th. Over the last week, Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has traded down 32.3% against the dollar. One Q DAO Governance token v1.0 coin can currently be purchased for about $1.26 or 0.00002679 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has a total market cap of $202,998.23 and $21,283.00 worth of Q DAO Governance token v1.0 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002132 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001297 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.82 or 0.00059292 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $131.77 or 0.00280851 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.64 or 0.00097279 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.79 or 0.00086938 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.10 or 0.00087598 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,282.90 or 0.98643671 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $90.75 or 0.00193417 BTC.

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 Profile

Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s total supply is 999,082 coins and its circulating supply is 161,528 coins. Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official website is usdq.platinum.fund . Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official Twitter account is @FundPlatinum . The official message board for Q DAO Governance token v1.0 is medium.com/platinum-fund

Buying and Selling Q DAO Governance token v1.0

