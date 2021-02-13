Q.E.P. Co., Inc. (OTCMKTS:QEPC) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Q.E.P. Co., Inc. (OTCMKTS:QEPC) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the January 14th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

QEPC stock traded up $0.20 on Friday, reaching $27.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,482. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Q.E.P. has a 52 week low of $4.79 and a 52 week high of $27.79. The company has a market capitalization of $95.80 million, a P/E ratio of -12.42 and a beta of -0.16.

Q.E.P. (OTCMKTS:QEPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter. Q.E.P. had a negative return on equity of 2.12% and a negative net margin of 1.43%. The business had revenue of $98.94 million for the quarter.

Q.E.P. Co, Inc manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of hardwood flooring, flooring installation tools, adhesives, and flooring related products for the professional installer and do-it-yourself markets. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Australia/New Zealand. The company also provides industrial tools to the industrial trades.

