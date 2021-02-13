QASH Price Tops $0.0609 on Top Exchanges (QASH)

QASH (CURRENCY:QASH) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 13th. One QASH token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0609 or 0.00000130 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. QASH has a market cap of $21.31 million and approximately $374,249.00 worth of QASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, QASH has traded up 12.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.51 or 0.00065053 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $505.58 or 0.01078112 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00007066 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00005148 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.06 or 0.00055575 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,646.76 or 0.05644000 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.68 or 0.00027048 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.00 or 0.00019195 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002136 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.22 or 0.00034578 BTC.

QASH (QASH) is a token. Its genesis date was October 10th, 2017. QASH’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 350,000,000 tokens. The official message board for QASH is blog.liquid.com . The Reddit community for QASH is /r/LiquidQash . The official website for QASH is www.liquid.com . QASH’s official Twitter account is @QUOINE_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here

QASH can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QASH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QASH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QASH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

