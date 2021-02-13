QASH Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $438,208.00 (QASH)

QASH (CURRENCY:QASH) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. QASH has a total market capitalization of $21.84 million and approximately $438,208.00 worth of QASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QASH token can now be purchased for about $0.0624 or 0.00000132 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, QASH has traded 17.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.24 or 0.00072263 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $492.65 or 0.01039751 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00007049 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.30 or 0.00055498 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00004905 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,610.75 or 0.05510004 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.25 or 0.00025849 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.94 or 0.00018862 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0897 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002114 BTC.

QASH Token Profile

QASH is a token. Its launch date was October 10th, 2017. QASH’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 350,000,000 tokens. The official message board for QASH is blog.liquid.com . The Reddit community for QASH is /r/LiquidQash . The official website for QASH is www.liquid.com . QASH’s official Twitter account is @QUOINE_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here

QASH Token Trading

QASH can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QASH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QASH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QASH using one of the exchanges listed above.

