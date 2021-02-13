Qcash (QC) Trading 0.7% Lower This Week

Qcash (CURRENCY:QC) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 13th. One Qcash token can now be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000327 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Qcash has traded down 0.7% against the US dollar. Qcash has a total market cap of $71.54 million and approximately $844.87 million worth of Qcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002106 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001279 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.29 or 0.00059533 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $129.66 or 0.00272878 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.33 or 0.00086983 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.58 or 0.00087500 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.76 or 0.00087883 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.88 or 0.00062886 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,497.50 or 0.95752457 BTC.

About Qcash

Qcash’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 460,000,200 tokens. The official website for Qcash is www.zb.cn . Qcash’s official Twitter account is @Q_CashC

According to CryptoCompare, “Qcash is a cryptocurrency with a value meant to mirror the value of the CNY (Chinese Yuan). The price of 1 Qcash is 1 CNY. Users can use 1 CNY to buy 1 QC and then use QC to exchange BTC, LTC, ETH or other crypto assets. QC is a stable coin and an intermediate currency for traders who want to use CNY to exchange with cryptocurrencies. “

Buying and Selling Qcash

