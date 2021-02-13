Qcash Reaches One Day Volume of $800.14 Million (QC)

Qcash (CURRENCY:QC) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 13th. In the last week, Qcash has traded 0.3% lower against the dollar. Qcash has a total market cap of $72.02 million and approximately $800.14 million worth of Qcash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Qcash token can currently be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000331 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002119 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001295 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.67 or 0.00060708 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $131.41 or 0.00278229 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.60 or 0.00098654 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.16 or 0.00080782 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00089771 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,094.01 or 0.97590272 BTC.

Qcash Profile

Qcash’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 460,000,200 tokens. Qcash’s official Twitter account is @Q_CashC . Qcash’s official website is www.zb.cn

According to CryptoCompare, “Qcash is a cryptocurrency with a value meant to mirror the value of the CNY (Chinese Yuan). The price of 1 Qcash is 1 CNY. Users can use 1 CNY to buy 1 QC and then use QC to exchange BTC, LTC, ETH or other crypto assets. QC is a stable coin and an intermediate currency for traders who want to use CNY to exchange with cryptocurrencies. “

Buying and Selling Qcash

