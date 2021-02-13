QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $34.46

Shares of QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $34.46 and traded as high as $41.65. QCR shares last traded at $40.92, with a volume of 29,352 shares trading hands.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on QCRH shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of QCR from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of QCR from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th.
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $646.25 million, a PE ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.14.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QCR in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in QCR by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,376 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in QCR by 517.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,378 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,831 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in QCR during the 4th quarter worth approximately $151,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of QCR during the 4th quarter worth approximately $242,000. Institutional investors own 63.46% of the company’s stock.
QCR Company Profile (NASDAQ:QCRH)
QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest and interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits.
