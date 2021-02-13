QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $34.46

Shares of QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $34.46 and traded as high as $41.65. QCR shares last traded at $40.92, with a volume of 29,352 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on QCRH shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of QCR from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of QCR from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $646.25 million, a PE ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.14.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.12. QCR had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 18.59%. The business had revenue of $75.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.30 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that QCR Holdings, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QCR in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in QCR by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,376 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in QCR by 517.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,378 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,831 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in QCR during the 4th quarter worth approximately $151,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of QCR during the 4th quarter worth approximately $242,000. Institutional investors own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

QCR Company Profile (NASDAQ:QCRH)

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest and interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits.

