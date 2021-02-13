qiibee Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $823.00 (QBX)

qiibee (CURRENCY:QBX) traded 16% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 13th. One qiibee coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0061 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges. qiibee has a total market capitalization of $5.04 million and $823.00 worth of qiibee was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, qiibee has traded up 8.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get qiibee alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002138 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001304 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.67 or 0.00059132 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $131.76 or 0.00281549 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.87 or 0.00095877 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.71 or 0.00089126 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.10 or 0.00087824 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $45,768.23 or 0.97796175 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.20 or 0.00062394 BTC.

About qiibee

qiibee’s total supply is 1,380,392,157 coins and its circulating supply is 828,123,265 coins. qiibee’s official message board is blog.qiibee.com . The official website for qiibee is qiibee.com

Buying and Selling qiibee

qiibee can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as qiibee directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade qiibee should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase qiibee using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for qiibee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for qiibee and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.