Qitmeer (PMEER) Market Capitalization Achieves $3.28 Million

Qitmeer (CURRENCY:PMEER) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 13th. During the last seven days, Qitmeer has traded down 1.1% against the US dollar. One Qitmeer coin can currently be bought for about $0.0216 or 0.00000045 BTC on popular exchanges. Qitmeer has a total market cap of $3.28 million and approximately $433,037.00 worth of Qitmeer was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002103 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001313 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.99 or 0.00060906 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $131.76 or 0.00276854 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.98 or 0.00090303 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.99 or 0.00088231 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.05 or 0.00088352 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46,605.55 or 0.97926561 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.94 or 0.00062907 BTC.

Qitmeer Coin Profile

Qitmeer was first traded on September 8th, 2017. Qitmeer’s total supply is 200,287,810 coins and its circulating supply is 152,183,530 coins. Qitmeer’s official Twitter account is @halalchain . Qitmeer’s official website is www.qitmeer.io . The Reddit community for Qitmeer is /r/halalchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Qitmeer Coin Trading

Qitmeer can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qitmeer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qitmeer should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qitmeer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

