QLC Chain 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $3.17 Million (QLC)

QLC Chain (CURRENCY:QLC) traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. QLC Chain has a total market capitalization of $15.11 million and approximately $3.17 million worth of QLC Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, QLC Chain has traded 37.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One QLC Chain coin can now be purchased for about $0.0630 or 0.00000133 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002108 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001320 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.72 or 0.00060485 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $130.80 or 0.00275480 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.70 or 0.00089920 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00089293 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.94 or 0.00090429 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46,698.06 or 0.98350357 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.46 or 0.00064162 BTC.

QLC Chain Coin Profile

QLC Chain’s genesis date was December 21st, 2017. QLC Chain’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 240,000,000 coins. QLC Chain’s official website is qlcchain.org . QLC Chain’s official message board is medium.com/qlc-chain . QLC Chain’s official Twitter account is @QLCchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for QLC Chain is /r/Qlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “QLC Chain is the next generation public Blockchain for decentralized Network-as-a-Service(NaaS). The QLC Chain and supporting ecosystem will enable any individual, business or organization to leverage their network resources to instantly become a service provider or network operator. It deploys a multidimensional Block Lattice architecture and uses virtual machines (VM) to manage and support integrated Smart Contract functionality. Additionally, QLC Chain utilizes dual consensus: Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) and Shannon Consensus, which is a novel consensus developed by the QLC Chain team. Through the use of this dual consensus protocol and multidimensional Block Lattice architecture, QLC Chain is able to perform a high number of transactions per second (TPS), provide scalability and an inherently decentralized environment for NaaS related decentralized applications (dApp). “

QLC Chain Coin Trading

QLC Chain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QLC Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QLC Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QLC Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

