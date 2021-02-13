QLC Chain (QLC) Reaches Market Cap of $14.13 Million

QLC Chain (CURRENCY:QLC) traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 13th. During the last seven days, QLC Chain has traded up 38.5% against the U.S. dollar. QLC Chain has a total market capitalization of $14.13 million and $1.20 million worth of QLC Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QLC Chain coin can now be purchased for about $0.0589 or 0.00000125 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get QLC Chain alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002128 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001240 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.24 or 0.00060080 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $129.08 or 0.00274568 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.55 or 0.00099009 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.98 or 0.00078665 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.81 or 0.00088946 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,299.19 or 0.96358012 BTC.

QLC Chain Profile

QLC Chain’s launch date was December 21st, 2017. QLC Chain’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 240,000,000 coins. QLC Chain’s official message board is medium.com/qlc-chain . QLC Chain’s official Twitter account is @QLCchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for QLC Chain is /r/Qlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for QLC Chain is qlcchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “QLC Chain is the next generation public Blockchain for decentralized Network-as-a-Service(NaaS). The QLC Chain and supporting ecosystem will enable any individual, business or organization to leverage their network resources to instantly become a service provider or network operator. It deploys a multidimensional Block Lattice architecture and uses virtual machines (VM) to manage and support integrated Smart Contract functionality. Additionally, QLC Chain utilizes dual consensus: Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) and Shannon Consensus, which is a novel consensus developed by the QLC Chain team. Through the use of this dual consensus protocol and multidimensional Block Lattice architecture, QLC Chain is able to perform a high number of transactions per second (TPS), provide scalability and an inherently decentralized environment for NaaS related decentralized applications (dApp). “

Buying and Selling QLC Chain

QLC Chain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QLC Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QLC Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QLC Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for QLC Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QLC Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.