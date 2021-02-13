Qtum Price Up 77.7% Over Last 7 Days (QTUM)

Qtum (CURRENCY:QTUM) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 13th. One Qtum coin can currently be purchased for approximately $7.42 or 0.00015649 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Qtum has a total market capitalization of $727.97 million and $1.21 billion worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Qtum has traded up 77.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Qtum alerts:

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000107 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000570 BTC.

About Qtum

QTUM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 103,157,084 coins and its circulating supply is 98,123,281 coins. Qtum’s official website is qtum.org . The Reddit community for Qtum is /r/Qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Qtum’s official Twitter account is @QtumOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Qtum

Qtum can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qtum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qtum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Qtum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Qtum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.