QuadrantProtocol (EQUAD) One Day Volume Tops $216,736.00

QuadrantProtocol (CURRENCY:EQUAD) traded down 19.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 13th. During the last seven days, QuadrantProtocol has traded up 43.9% against the dollar. QuadrantProtocol has a market cap of $9.75 million and $216,736.00 worth of QuadrantProtocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QuadrantProtocol token can currently be purchased for about $0.0246 or 0.00000051 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

QuadrantProtocol Token Profile

EQUAD is a token. QuadrantProtocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 396,022,031 tokens. QuadrantProtocol’s official message board is medium.com/quadrantprotocol . QuadrantProtocol’s official website is www.quadrantprotocol.com . QuadrantProtocol’s official Twitter account is @explorequadrant . The Reddit community for QuadrantProtocol is /r/quadrantprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Quadrant is a blockchain-based protocol that enables the access, creation, and distribution of data products and services with authenticity and provenance at its core. It will operate on a Proof of Authority consensus mechanism to handle more transactions, operate at a lower gas price, achieve faster transactions, and restrict malicious nodes from entering data. An external Proof of Work chain will be used as an anchor for security purposes. The Quadrant Network will utilise two different currencies for its protocol: eQuad and QUAD. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of the Quadrant Network (QUAD) is a major component of the ecosystem on the Quadrant Network, and is designed to be used solely on the network. eQuad is an ERC-20 standard-compliant placeholder digital tokens on the Ethereum blockchain which would be sold, and which may be converted into QUAD via a gateway when the Quadrant Network mainnet is eventually launched. In this whitepaper, “eQuad” shall refer to the placeholder token prior to mainnet launch, and shall refer to QUAD after the mainnet launch. “

QuadrantProtocol Token Trading

