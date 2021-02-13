QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. reduced its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,322 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 2,580 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $4,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at about $312,000. Lincoln National Corp increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,877 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at about $356,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at about $590,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 508.8% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 347 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QUALCOMM stock traded up $2.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $147.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,155,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,251,793. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $154.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.80. The firm has a market cap of $168.11 billion, a PE ratio of 32.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $58.00 and a fifty-two week high of $167.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.26 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 90.74%. QUALCOMM’s revenue was up 62.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. On average, analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.84%.

In other news, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.48, for a total transaction of $787,344.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,242,911.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 3,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.48, for a total transaction of $492,268.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,738 shares in the company, valued at $390,110.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 136,909 shares of company stock worth $20,502,275 over the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on QCOM. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of QUALCOMM to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. QUALCOMM has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.81.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

